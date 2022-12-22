Ice is a major barrier to Great Lakes shipping. New legislation is delivering a $350 million icebreaker to keep the waters open.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin helped spearhead the bipartisan Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act through Congress that will provide a boost to the Great Lakes shipping industry in the winter.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM
Richland Center points finger at UW-Platteville for mismanaging UW's smallest campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM
Some in the Richland community believe UW-Platteville, which absorbed oversight of UW-Richland in 2018, mismanaged the campus to the point of no return.
This travel agency books trips near and dear to its heart in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 2:01 PM
Directional Ventures Travel is taking shape after owner Ryan Siler entered an NWTC business pitch contest.
Funding for Wisconsin community projects on the line as Congress works to pass federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2022 at 12:52 PM
Democratic members of the Wisconsin delegation have tucked more than $306 million for community projects across Wisconsin into the $1.7 trillion bill.
A cancer support group for children doesn't sound fun, but kids are 'having a blast' at a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM
St. Vincent Children's Hospital's Youth Cancer Support Group is not "just a bunch of people sitting around in metal chairs crying."
Get 'Wisconsin fit' during the snow shoveling season
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Yes, shoveling Wisconsin snow is great exercise. But it also can be dangerous.
'It's great to embrace who I am.' Rob Michno, 50, is only now discovering his Native...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM
The Oshkosh resident only recently learned of his Native American roots. He says he's saddened he missed out on years of knowing his birth relatives.
Green Bay Metro Transit Board replaces latest daily bus runs with 'GBM on Demand'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM
"Microtransit" buses available for booking by app or phone will operate later into weekday and Saturday evenings as schedule routes end earlier.
Wisconsin ends the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's general fund balance increased nearly 300% from the end of fiscal 2020-21.
