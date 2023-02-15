Ice becomes art at Sturgeon Bay's Fire & Ice festival
The 18th annual festival in downtown Sturgeon Bay takes place Feb. 17 and 18 with an ice and snow carving competition, a gala and fireworks Saturday
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Eight things to know about Gov. Evers' plans for K-12 public and private schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM
These are the highlights of Evers' budget plans as they would affect K-12 schools, from changing school mascots to building the teacher supply.
-
Microsoft expands IT jobs education program with Green Bay-area roots to all 50 states
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Microsoft piloted its TechSpark education initiative in northeast Wisconsin and six other regions of the U.S. It will now be expanded to all 50 states
-
Ron Johnson's lonely crusade: The re-elected senator vows 'relentless' focus on COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM
With a full third term ahead, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson plans to put a priority on advocating for people who claim they were injured by the COVID vaccine.
-
Green Bay brothers charged in fatal shooting that arose from fight at bar, complaint says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Omar Alberto Hernandez and Jose De Jesus Hernandez are charged in connection with a shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured another.
-
Northeast Wisconsin native Trixie Mattel's Oshkosh show marks her first time performing...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Trixie Mattel, a drag performer from Crivitz, is excited to be back in Northeast Wisconsin on tour with her co-star Katya for a live show in Oshkosh.
-
-
GOP lawmakers' bill moves to strengthen public records law after Supreme Court ruling in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2023 at 9:58 PM
The bill would upend a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that government transparency experts said gutted the spirit of the state's public records law.
-
Cow Lick Ice Cream is Cedar Crest's new summer flavor, thanks to Kewaunee County 4-H...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Cow Lick, entered by the Pilsen Skylighters as part of an annual contest Cedar Crest holds for 4-H clubs, will be available in July at ice cream shops
-
Brown County hopes to hire 2 more drug investigators, increase 'detox' services, hike...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM
Troy Streckenbach, sheriff, human services director unveil next steps as county continues "war" against the drug fentanyl, an opiate
