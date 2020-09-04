‘I would prefer that no one be here’ – Evers on candidate visits to Kenosha
Did Governor Tony Evers want Joe Biden to visit Kenohsa on Thursday? Wisconsin’s Democratic governor was asked about that, during a media call in Madison, while his party’s presidential candidate was in Kenosha. “At the end of the day, I made my position clear to both campaigns. Both campaigns decided to be here,” Evers said. […]
Joe Biden in Kenosha: Candidate 'felt good about' Wisconsin visit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 1:39 AM
Journal Sentinel reporters are covering the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting deaths of two men during subsequent protests.
'This is dangerous': Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants USPS operational changes reversed, saying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 12:57 AM
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin said the recent operational changes have slowed delivery of needed mail such as prescriptions.
District attorney: Oconto County deputies justified in use of deadly force
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Jacob Bubb held a gun to his head before pointing it at officers, report says.
Green Bay teen charged with attempted homicide in connection to weekend shooting on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 3, 2020 at 11:28 PM
The 17-year-old face a count of first-degree attempted homicide for allegedly shooting 18-year-old.
Trump campaign is wrong — Biden has condemned violence tied to protests
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 11:15 PM
Tony Evers says he 'made his position clear' to Biden that he was against Kenosha trip
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 10:58 PM
Tony Evers said he "made his position clear" to Joe Biden and his campaign but that the former vice president had already decided to visit the state.
State Elections Commission seeks to move Kanye West lawsuit over presidential ballot to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 3, 2020 at 10:34 PM
Attorneys for the Elections Commission requested that the case be moved from Brown County to federal court in Green Bay.
Thursday COVID-19 numbers – 4 deaths, 7.9% positive test rate
by bhague@wrn.com on September 3, 2020 at 10:28 PM
The coronavirus continues to claim lives and hospitalize people in Wisconsin. Thursday’s daily statewide COVID-19 update included four additional deaths and 30 more hospitalizations over the previous 24 hours. The Department of Health Services […]
