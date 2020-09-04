‘I would prefer that no one be here’ – Evers on candidate visits to Kenosha

Did Governor Tony Evers want Joe Biden to visit Kenohsa on Thursday? Wisconsin’s Democratic governor was asked about that, during a media call in Madison, while his party’s presidential candidate was in Kenosha. “At the end of the day, I made my position clear to both campaigns. Both campaigns decided to be here,” Evers said. […]

