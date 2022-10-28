'I want to serve': Tim Michels hopes to translate business success into leading Wisconsin
Tim Michels has gone from the low-key co-owner of the state’s largest construction company to seeking to defeat Gov. Tony Evers in a tight election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Owner of Cockloft Vintage finds home On Broadway for vintage goods, clothing store
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM
Owner Tina Kelly moves from mental health industry to vintage clothing, goods store in downtown Green Bay.
-
Tony Evers as a child watched his dad combat a deadly disease plaguing society. In 2020,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM
Gov. Tony Evers faces a challenge from Republican Tim Michels in a tight race in which the coronavirus pandemic continues to reverberate.
-
Abortion, crime and testy exchanges: Takeaways from the Wisconsin Attorney General debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM
Attorney General candidates incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney squared off in their lone debate of the campaign.
-
Wisconsin is voting. Here's what to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
by USA TODAY on October 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM
The race for governor in the battleground state is a toss-up. While Sen. Ron Johnson faces a tough reelection battle as the GOP seeks Senate control.
-
Ron Johnson hitting the road with 10-day, 60-stop bus tour to close contentious Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will be joined by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida at first stop in Franklin.
-
'I want to serve': Tim Michels hopes to translate business success into leading Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Tim Michels has gone from the low-key co-owner of the state's largest construction company to seeking to defeat Gov. Tony Evers in a tight election.
-
Composting for all: Door County climate change coalition starts free community initiative
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM
A network of 10 sites throughout Door County will let people bring compostable organic waste to their piles, then take compost when ready, for free.
-
Tours give students insight into Door County manufacturing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM
More than 300 students from six area high schools toured businesses as part of a career-awareness event Thursday.
-
70-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 2:53 AM
A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison and Mather streets in Green Bay Thursday night.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.