'I have no idea': Vos attorney did not monitor Michael Gableman's compliance with open records law in his election review
The testimony from Vos’ staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, caught the attention of Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay-based Pomp's Tire fined after Wisconsin worker suffers fatal injury; Minnesota...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Worker for Green Bay-based Pomp's was killed in July as he tried to mount a tire on a rim. A 2nd worker died a similar death in Minnesota in August
An appeals court has reinstated absentee ballot drop boxes for the Feb. 15 Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM
The court issued its unanimous order a day before election clerks were scheduled to send voters absentee ballots in Milwaukee and Wisconsin races.
Bitter cold to invade Wisconsin; low temperature overnight Tuesday in Wausau could hit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM
The coldest air of the winter is set to sweep across Wisconsin beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.
The GOP effort to update voting laws in Wisconsin has fractured after a Trump statement...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM
Former President Donald Trump is pushing to block legislation Republicans are drafting because it codifies the use of ballot drop boxes.
Gun Shots Fired in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM
Shuttle Service For Train Passengers Coming To Western Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM
La Crosse Doctor Launches Campaign For Congress in 3rd District
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM
Local Prep Scores from The Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM
