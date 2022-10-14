'I feared for my life': Baraboo High School students describe 'citizen's arrest' incident involving 3 men including school director
The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the incident, where two students of color were ordered to the ground.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Marquette polls find half of Milwaukee respondents are worried for their safety. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Some residents concerned about crime have left the city, while others have made changes to their routine or worked with neighbors to boost safety.
-
Wisconsin recently ranked No. 1 in mental health care. So why can't it keep up with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin got a No. 1 score in mental health care, but it speaks more to the increasing disparities in every state across the country.
-
Green Bay couple turn trauma, pandemic layoff into Luveeny, an urban streetwear clothing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Luveeny offers high fashion at an affordable price, said Lauren Hunter
-
Extreme rainfall and historic floods are transforming life in the vast Mississippi River...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The shifting trends and escalating flood risk raises urgent questions about the country's readiness to cope with rainfall extremes.
-
'Hyper-local' Stock the Shelves campaign invites people to specify exactly where they...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Mike and Mary Salsieder are donating $10,000 to Stock the Shelves this year.
-
'I feared for my life': Baraboo High School students describe 'citizen's arrest' incident...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the incident, where two students of color were ordered to the ground.
-
Expanded eligibility for updated omicron boosters allows shots for children 5 and up
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 3:44 AM
You can get your COVID booster at the same time as your flu shot.
-
SBC VB NL at Royall (Panther Claim Share of SBC Title)
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 3:11 AM
-
SBC VB Brookwood at Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 2:50 AM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.