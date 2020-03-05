'I failed her': Appleton mother gets 17 years in prison for 13-year-old daughter's death by neglect
Nicole Gussert was charged after her daughter, Brianna, died in her bedroom. The girl was severely disabled and relied on others for her care.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
