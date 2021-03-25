'I don't think there's any end in sight': Some unemployed workers still waiting on federal benefits
Benefits approved in December have yet to pay out for some in Wisconsin because of a cumbersome reprogramming process.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Parole Commission to review case of Keith Kutska, last of 6 men still in prison for Tom...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM
The state Parole Commission will review the case of the last of six men who remains in prison for the 1992 murder of a Green Bay paper mill worker.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM
St. John's Homeless Shelter aims to reach more people through adult park program
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM
The initiative would create daily programming at St. John Park from May to October geared toward adults experiencing homelessness.
Juneau County Reports No New COVID Cases During Wednesday Report
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM
He lost his job in mid-pandemic. But Trevor Roark of Stevens Point bounced back with a...
by Stevens Point Journal on March 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM
Trevor Roark lost his UWSP job after COVID-19 shut traveling down. But the avid cyclist bounced back with a pedal-powered delivery business.
Denmark Village Board: 4 candidates seeks 3 seats in April 6 election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM
Only 1 candidate for Denmark Village Board answered questions sent to all 4 candidates in the April 6 nonpartisan election. Here are her answers.
Gov. Tony Evers approves Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit that could become one of the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 2:42 PM
The complex just west of Interstate 39/90 would feature a casino, convention center, 300-room hotel and 40,000-square-foot indoor water park on 73 acres.
Curd immunity: How Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers are getting vaccines for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM
The list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wisconsin features hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, doctors and health centers — and some cheesemakers.
Fact check: Democrat says 'two-thirds of the U.S. Senate is composed of millionaires.'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says "Right now, two-thirds of the U.S. Senate is composed of millionaires."
