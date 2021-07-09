'I don't like hiking,' she says. So why is this Wausau-area woman walking the rugged 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail?
Obesity and diabetes runs in Theresa Jansen’s family. She’s walking the Ice Age Trail for her health, despite the fact she doesn’t like hiking.
Popeyes is opening a second location on Green Bay's east side. Find out when | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is opening a second Green Bay location at 1979 Main Street. Find out when the new location is expected to open.
Here's how two local farmers are using best practices to monitor, limit chemical and soil...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Cover crops and more sophisticated use of fertilizer, pesticides show way to reduce agricultural impact on Brown County waterwayss.
Wavrunek Dairy in Denmark
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Luke Wavrunek of Wavrenuk Dairy in Denmark uses rotational grazing and is experimenting with cover crops in an effort to reduce the impact of his farm in the East River watershed in Brown County.
De Pere business teaches customers how to make Belgian pies, other items
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM
The Flour Pot in De Pere offers baking classes for those interested in learning new recipes, including traditional Belgian desserts.
Foxconn's partner Fisker in discussions with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 2:02 AM
Fisker, the California electric car company, is in discussions with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Fisker has a deal with Foxconn to build electric cars.
Oconto County sheriff: 78-year-old man dies in Lakewood house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM
An investigation is ongoing into the fire.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would've kept legislators' discipline records...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM
The measure was passed unanimously by Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature.
Tony Evers signs Republican-written state budget that cuts income taxes, announces $100...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM
The Democratic governor tweaked the plan using his veto authority in 50 areas but left intact the $2 billion GOP tax cut package.
