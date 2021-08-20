'I am deeply disturbed': Rep. Tom Tiffany slams Biden plans to accept Afghan refugees
In a survey of Wisconsin’s delegation, Republicans were critical of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, but stopped short of Tiffany’s critiques.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Pilot program for addicts in Wisconsin designed to treat 'whole person'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2021 at 9:43 PM
A pilot program designed to better treat people suffering from substance abuse disorders is launching at three sites across eastern Wisconsin, including in Oneida.
-
Wisconsin reports 11 COVID-19 deaths as the seven-day average increases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM
The state averaged one COVID-19 death a day on Aug. 8. More than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19.
-
New DHS data shows continued efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2021 at 7:34 PM
New data shows the number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin who tested positive for COVID-19 more than doubled between February and July. But Traci DeSalvo, Director of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases, says the more contagious delta […]
-
'I am deeply disturbed': Rep. Tom Tiffany slams Biden plans to accept Afghan refugees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM
In a survey of Wisconsin's delegation, Republicans were critical of Biden's handling of Afghanistan, but stopped short of Tiffany's critiques.
-
After a year online, college sophomores are looking for another chance at being welcomed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM
Welcoming activities for freshmen are meant to help them transition to college life. This year's sophomores essentially missed that.
-
Only 1 in 3 residents got a COVID-19 vaccine shot in some areas in Brown County. Local...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM
Meanwhile, over 70% of people have had a shot in other neighborhoods, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.
-
Fact check: 90% of Wisconsin's roadways are maintained by local municipalities
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM
Dept. of Transportation official says "We've got 115,000 miles of roads in this state and 90% is owned by the locals."
-
It started with a Wizard of Oz plate. Three decades later, Garry Parrett's Land of Oz...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM
The Land of Oz Museum in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, has 15,000 memorabilia items for visitors to see.
-
Nobody Grows More Cranberries Than Wisconsin – Again
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.