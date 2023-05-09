Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Carlson, Ronald (Ronnie) Carl Age 79 formerly of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM
-
Theisen, Romauld “Romie” Matthias Age 86 of Rural Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/8
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM
-
Brookwood/Royall Split SBC Baseball Double Dip
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM
-
Fractions, opinion writing and empathy: It's all part of a day in the life of a...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM
Life in the classroom is fast-paced and dynamic. The teacher hardly sits. Students flow through independent, small group and whole-class activities.
-
11 schools are slated to close in Green Bay. Here's how the GBAPS task force chose them.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM
The GBAPS Facilities Task Force gave its formal presentation to the School Board Monday, outlining why they chose to close certain schools.
-
Authors of new book revisit epic battles to clean up PCBs from the Lower Fox River
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM
David Allen and Susan Campbell, authors of "Paper Valley," talk about PCBs, holding industries accountable for cleanup efforts in the Fox River.
-
Outrage overflows at board meeting over Wausau East band teacher who used racial slurs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Nearly 30 speakers expressed support for an Asian American family in Wausau who filed a harassment and discrimination complaint that was dismissed.
-
Rare parasitic plant found in Manitowoc County, near Lake Michigan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The clustered broomrape, a rare parasitic plant, was spotted for the first time in more than 44 years in dunes along Lake Michigan.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.