Hyer, Norman L. Age 87 of Rural Elroy
Norman L. Hyer, age 87 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at home with his family.
He was born on November 4, 1934 to Roy and Sophie (Vedum) Hyer in Mauston. Norman graduated from Elroy High School in 1952. He had a strong faith and was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy.
Norman spent his entire life on the family farm in the Town of Plymouth that his father bought in 1917. He married the love of his life, Carol Rosenbom on June 5, 1971 and they had just celebrated their 51st anniversary.
They raised six children and he always took pride in all their accomplishments. He was a wonderful father who taught his children the value of hard work and the love of family.
He had a love for farming and the land he grew up on. He was happy whether milking cows, working in the fields or taking the grandkids on tractor rides. He was awarded Elroy Farmer of the Year in 1984.
Norm loved fishing trips with his cousin Kenny. Watching all sports especially his children and grandkids playing for the Royall Panthers, Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and telling stories from the past.
Norman is survived by his wife, Carol Hyer; children, Annette Bender, Sherry (Lee) Reno, Brian (Jamie) Hyer, Kristine (Jason) Shawley and Laurie (Hung) Tran; grandchildren, Richard, Lucas, Matt, Megan, Paige, Dane, Kate, Jack, Lindsay, Brandon, Ella and Jace; a great granddaughter, Ava; sister-in-law, Shirley Hyer and other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sophie Hyer; son, Michael Hyer; brother, John Hyer; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Philip Muth and Meryle and Roy Ehlert.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, with Chaplain Dave Borton officiating. Burial will follow in the Fowler Prairie Cemetery near Elroy. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy and Wednesday at the Church from 10 to 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting the family, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
Hyer, Norman L. Age 87 of Rural Elroy
