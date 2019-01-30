Huth, Richard Marshall Age 80 of Necedah
Richard Marshall Huth, 80, of Necedah, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18 at the little cabin in the woods he built and loved just outside of Necedah.
Richard was born April 30, 1938 to Marshall and Lorraine Huth in Chicago, Illinois, the eldest of 8 children. He was born on the kitchen table, but it was his father that went to the hospital, due to appendicitis.
On April 30, 1988 he married Karen Kmetz. She believed he insisted on getting married on his birthday so that he would never forget their wedding anniversary. Over 100 people sang “Happy Birthday” to him at their wedding reception.
Richard served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 and was a veteran of Korea. He earned the rank of corporal and became a member of the military police. He met Jerry Krucek, a fellow GI in Korea who became a lifelong friend. While he was a member of Jerry’s wedding party and attending the rehearsal at the nearby Catholic church in Chicago, Richard was instructed to “genuflect.” Not familiar with Catholic traditions, he jokingly asked the priest, “in front of everybody?”
He was an electrical contractor and co-owner of Acacia Electric with another lifelong friend, Ray Nielsen, with whom he shared many hunting and fishing adventures, a proud member of IBEW Local #701 and a true Chicago Bears fan, but don’t hold that against him.
Richard was very handy and could fix anything. His wife was constantly carting things out to his workbench in the pole barn asking “can you fix this?” And he always could. After retirement he became interested in woodworking and created many tables, cabinets, Adirondack chairs bunk beds and various other items that are still used daily.
After moving permanently to their woodland paradise Richard and his wife enjoyed fishing, boating, campfires, gardening, tavern time and observing wildlife in their backyard sanctuary. They also enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and other various games. He was an avid story teller and wherever Richard was at, that was where the action was.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Julie (John) Pallissard and Richard (Stacy) Huth II; grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacqueline, Joseph, Kendall, and Logan; three great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dawn (Frank) Scarpulla, JoAnn Huth, Marshall (Linda) Huth, and Jack (Sandy) Huth; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends. He was much loved and will be missed by many.
Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Huth; parents; and siblings, Karl, Billie, and Kenneth Huth.
Many thanks and much love to our special friends; Diane, Lori, Joyce, and Gail. Also to our home hospice angels Bonnie, Jenny, Pam, Bob, Elizabeth and Breanna as well as the hospice staff at the Tomah VA.
Since Richard did not want a formal wake, “I don’t want anyone looking at me when I can’t look back” a Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Wonderly’s Country Bar, N6840 Germantown Road, New Lisbon. Memorials may be made to Hospice Touch Tomah Memorial Hospital, 601 Straw St., Tomah, WI, 54660, 608-374-0250, tomahhospital.org.
Another celebration in Illinois will follow later, details will be announced at torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Source: WRJC.com
