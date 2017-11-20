Hunting gunshot fatality in Marquette County

Wisconsin has recorded its first shooting death of a deer hunter in two years. It’s also the fourth since 2012. It happened Saturday near Westfield in Marquette County, where the sheriff says a 57-year-old county resident somehow shot himself — and his father found him dead. About ten miles away, a 62-year-old Shawano County man […]

Source: WRN.com

