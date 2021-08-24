Hunting advocacy group attempts to intervene in lawsuit over DNR board chair Frederick Prehn
Hunter Nation, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, filed a motion to intervene in the Prehn lawsuit.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Bice: Millionaire U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski paid no state income taxes for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski owed and paid no state income tax in 2017 and 2018 and handed over only $1,111 to the state in 2019, according to state records.
'Not abdicating my responsibility': Tommy Thompson spurns the GOP attempt to control,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Tommy Thompson said he doesn't want a fight with the Legislature but will take one to the state Supreme Court if he has to.
Tommy Thompson rejects Republican oversight of UW System COVID-19 protocols
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM
Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he won’t back down, in the face of demands by Republican lawmakers who want to weigh in on any campus COVID-19 protocols. “I’m not abdicating my responsibility, […]
Fact checking Kenosha shootings, violent protests one year later
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM
New state website provide details on tax allocations
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM
A new website can show you where your state tax dollars are spent. The information is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. It reveals that 36 percent of state taxes go to K-12 schools, 16 percent to health-care programs like BadgerCare, […]
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin feel ignored over wolf hunt decision
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Ojibwe tribal leaders in Wisconsin feel like they're being ignored in their concerns about wolf hunting in the state.
Four election reviews are ongoing in Wisconsin after Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM
Recounts and court rulings found Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin, but 10 months after the election Republicans want more review.
First Afghan Refugees Arriving At Fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2021 at 1:48 PM
