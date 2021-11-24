 Hunters Asked to Keep an Eye Out for Human Remains

Deer hunters are being asked to help in the search for dozens of missing people in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy is asking hunters to be on the look-out for human remains out in the fields and woods. The traditional nine-day gun deer season is underway. Missing Persons says 46 people are listed as missing in Wisconsin, they hope their remains at last can be found to give their families closure.

