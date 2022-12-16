Hungry for the holidays: Inflation driving spike in food insecurity across Wisconsin
Numbers this high haven’t been seem since 2020, during the heart of the COVID pandemic, when job losses skyrocketed.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wausau native Grace Stanke is crowned Miss America 2023
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM
The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison is the third woman from Wisconsin to win the title.
-
Hungry for the holidays: Inflation driving spike in food insecurity across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Numbers this high haven't been seem since 2020, during the heart of the COVID pandemic, when job losses skyrocketed.
-
Wesley Brice to be sentenced for March 2021 knife attack that killed motorist, injured a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Green Bay crime spree began with knife assault on Rockabilly's bartender, attempt to strike a man with his car before fatal stabbing of man
-
From creating, selling native beadwork, Skenandore expands to presentations on Oneida...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Eliza Skenandore started making and selling native beadwork before expanding her business to cultural presenations.
-
Flexible plastic packaging can and should be recycled, but not through your curbside...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Festival Foods, Meijer, Target and Walmart are among the stores that accept plastic bags, film and packaging for recycling.
-
Six months after landing in Green Bay to report on education, here's what I've learned.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM
In my six months reporting here, I've come to love this community. But to keep doing my work, I need your help.
-
Gary and Michele Lenquine receive Lena Lions Community Service Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 1:21 AM
The Jenquines say they are proud to represent the area dairy farmers in the area.
-
Kansas man charged with 2019 child sex assault on Menominee Indian Reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Gerald L. Pamaska, Jr. faces charges for sexual abuse of a child under 12 for an incident that occurred on or about July 25, 2019.
-
Winter storm dumps snow statewide, causing school closings and power outages across...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM
A winter storm dropped anywhere from 2 to 15 inches of snow across Wisconsin, with Bayfield County getting the most.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.