Hundreds show for Nebraska 'heartbeat' abortion ban hearing

Hundreds of people have crowded the halls of the Nebraska state Capitol for a committee hearing on a so-called heartbeat bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women even know they’re pregnant. The bill would ban abortions…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.