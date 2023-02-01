Hundreds show for Nebraska 'heartbeat' abortion ban hearing
Hundreds of people have crowded the halls of the Nebraska state Capitol for a committee hearing on a so-called heartbeat bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women even know they’re pregnant. The bill would ban abortions…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Authorities identify man who died in Marinette County apartment fire last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM
The sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly says he was burned by Justice Hagedorn, won't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Dorow and Kelly are both running as conservatives in a four-way primary election for state Supreme Court justice.
Green Bay-area retirement home to evict residents on Medicaid at end of February, citing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM
Residents will be given until the end of February to find a new place.
DWD has 2022 unemployment tax forms ready
by Raymond Neupert on February 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reminding people who received unemployment payments last year to get their tax forms for 2022. Those forms are now available online from the state’s unemployment aid portal. Taxable income […]
State Senate Natural Resources Committee gets PFAS update
by Raymond Neupert on February 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM
Members of the Wisconsin Senate received more information about PFAS contamination in a Tuesday hearing at the Capitol in Madison. University of Wisconsin researcher Dr. Christy Remucal told lawmakers that most of Wisconsin’s contamination […]
Report shows secord breaking spending on governor’s race
by WRN Contributor on February 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM
A new report backs up previous studies on spending in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race. An analysis released by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign calculated more than $164 million in spending between the candidates and outside political groups. […]
WILL challenges new gun restrictions in federal court
by WRN Contributor on February 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is representing veterans, suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a Texas federal court. The conservative legal firm is challenging new restrictions on stabilizing braces, which […]
Wisconsin's congressional Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin's Republican delegation backs using the debt ceiling debate as a means for cutting spending bug will wait for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.
'I've just been blessed': Wrightstown woman still painting at 100 years old
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Germaine Smith started painting when she was 18 years old after watching her mother teach others how to do it.
