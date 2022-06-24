Hundreds rally in Downtown Madison to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling paves the way for Wisconsin’s 1849 near-total abortion ban to take effect.
Anti-abortion groups celebrate historic court victory as they look to find ways to help...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Those who have worked for decades to end abortions in Wisconsin say they are looking to find other ways to help pregnant women in need.
Abortion rights backers express hurt, anger over Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2022 at 10:45 PM
The court's decision puts back into effect an 1849 state law banning abortions in Wisconsin except when saving the life of the mother.
Roe decision means an immediate halt to abortion in Wisconsin, setting the stage for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Supporters and opponents of abortion access have long said overturning Roe would put back into effect the state ban, but legal challenges are likely.
Wisconsin congressional delegation splits along party lines on passage of bipartisan gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Baldwin said the measure "will help protect people from gun violence," while Johnson called the bill "a classic example of Washington dysfunction."
Ron Johnson confronted by liberal activist at Milwaukee airport about connection to false...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist known for her hidden camera exposés targeting Republicans, began videotaping Johnson after he got off a plane.
Sen. Ron Johnson confronted by liberal activist at Milwaukee Mitchell International...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 8:40 PM
A liberal activist on Friday confronted U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson at Milwaukee's airport about his effort to give Mike Pence false electors on Jan. 6.
Is abortion legal in Wisconsin? Here's how the overturning of Roe v. Wade affects...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM
Practically, abortions will not be available in Wisconsin given the legal uncertainty and the state ban in statute. Here's what else to know
Abortion advocates fear Supreme Court decision will increase Black mortality rates in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 7:42 PM
Planned Parenthood officials fear disparities in Black infant and maternal mortality rates will grow in the wake of Supreme Court abortion ruling.
Suring superintendent resigns six months after controversial strip searches of students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM
The school board approved a resignation agreement with Kelly Casper earlier this month, according to meeting records.
