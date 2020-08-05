Hundreds of poll workers needed for August 11

Even with record numbers of absentee ballots being mailed in, thousands of voters will turn out in person next Tuesday. Wisconsin clerks need at least 900 more poll workers for the August 11 Partisan Primary:https://t.co/IdQla9LtDp — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) August 4, 2020 The Wisconsin Elections Commission has been surveying municipal clerks for the past month […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.