Hundreds of health workers across Wisconsin are sidelined by COVID-19 infections, exposure
Increased risk of community exposure to virus adds to hospital worries about staffing
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM
Mile Bluff Swab Testing for COVID19 to Move to MB Clinic in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2020 at 4:31 PM
Cases Rise Hospitalizations Rise in Juneau County COVID19 Count Thursday Afternoon 11/5
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Together We Can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM
Is Trump campaign urging Pennsylvania supporters to mail late ballots?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 3:11 PM
Even as the president rails against counting valid votes, his team appears to be encouraging illegal late voting in crucial Pennsylvania
Trump campaign hasn't provided evidence to back up claim of Wisconsin election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM
Trump and officials with his campaign have floated vague accusations with no evidence of election tampering in Wisconsin.
Four people treated for injuries after early morning fire in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Locust Street for a fire that broke out in a duplex around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Where Joe Biden won Wisconsin: Dane County and the Milwaukee County suburbs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Trump's winning 2016 blueprint came with a very small cushion, and couldn't survive more serious erosion in the state's population centers.
Second top Wisconsin health officer to leave position in six months
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 1:30 AM
Interim state health officer Stephanie Smiley is leaving after taking over for Jeanne Ayers, who left in May.
