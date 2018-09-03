Hundreds come out to Labor Day parade despite rain
On Monday, people all across the country celebrated citizens who serve their community, including here in Wausau.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Hundreds come out to Labor Day parade despite rain5 hours ago
- Mosinee man kicks off 7 Ironman triathlon stretch8 hours ago
- Fire officials continue to search for cause of Marshfield church fire9 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin media, law enforcement discuss building trust with the public9 hours ago
- Wisconsin labor leader says unions remain strong this Labor Day9 hours ago
- Milwaukee toddler safe after Amber Alert issued9 hours ago
- Tornado count reaches 17 in last week's storms across Wisconsin15 hours ago
- Drunk driving has taken a heavy toll in Wisconsin. Now, drugged driving is gaining a footh...19 hours ago
- The fight for $15 campaign has drawn attention to the minimum wage – and set a bench...20 hours ago
- Baldwin, Donald L., age 87 of Elroy2 days ago
- Morrison, Debra L. age 58 of Adams2 days ago
- Quinnell, Brenda Lee, age 58 of Friendship2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.