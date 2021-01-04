Humbert, Phyllis E. Age 95 of Mauston

Phyllis E Humbert, 95, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at the Mile Bluff Medical Center on January 1, 2021. She was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on February 6, 1925 to Edward and Mable Northcott. Phyllis had 2 brothers, Gordon and Clifford, who preceded her in death. She married Harold (Jerry) Humbert on May 24, 1974. They were together for 30 years until his death in 2004.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Kaye Robertson (Riverview, Fl), Edward Robertson (New Lisbon, Wi) and Richard Robertson and wife, Andrea (Minocqua, Wi). She is further survived by granddaughters Keria Robertson (Dallas, Tx), Brooke Corcoran and husband, Ryan,and great granddaughters Blake and Rylie (Onro, Mn), along with her niece Patricia Brackman, and husband, Ralph, and family (Winter Haven, Fla) and nephew Bruce Northcott, and wife, Ginny, and family (Driggs, Id). Phyllis has 4 stepdaughters: Jill Machovec, Jane Newmann, Judy Newmann and Jara Schyvinck and their families. They were very special people in her life. We are thankful to them for their love and support.

Phyllis lived in the New Lisbon and Mauston area most of her life. Her working career started out in Chicago. She co-owned Perfect Dry Cleaners in New Lisbon and was employed by Triple P in Necedah, American Title in Mauston and Lands’ End in Reedsburg. She was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church. Phyllis enjoyed the seasons in Wisconsin, spending time on the many golf courses around Wisconsin, being at Castle Rock Lake, playing cards and cheering on the Wisconsin sports teams. Phyllis had the blessing of sharing her birth date with her son Richard and great granddaughter Blake.

Our thanks, as a family, go out to the wonderful staff that attended her needs at Mile Bluff Medical Center and to all her friends that have been there for her throughout her life. The immediate family will have a graveside service in the spring. Any donations can be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







