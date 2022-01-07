Human trafficking awareness event Tuesday will emphasize Indigenous victims in Wisconsin
Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross in Green Bay are organizing a free online event Tuesday for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Officials remind snowmobile riders to stay sober, stay aware as trails begin to open
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM
In 2021, 13 people were killed in snowmobile crashes and, of those, 70% involved alcohol.
-
Human trafficking awareness event Tuesday will emphasize Indigenous victims in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross in Green Bay are organizing a free online event Tuesday for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
-
Brown County elections: 9 candidates for 3 seats on Howard-Suamico School Board; Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2022 at 2:52 AM
Here are the candidates running for school board seats in Green Bay and other districts, with some primaries to be held in February.
-
As Wisconsin's omicron surge continues to break records, health officials expect the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Wisconsin on Thursday reported a new single-day record of 11,547 COVID-19 cases.
-
Child COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in Wisconsin with the recent spread of the omicron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM
"We are seeing a higher proportion of kids needing a higher level of care during this surge,"
-
$316 million Powerball ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Lottery officials say the Wisconsin winner who will split the jackpot with a California winner bought their ticket in Green Bay.
-
'It's really frightening': Residents at public hearing urge DNR officials to move forward...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM
The rule is likely to face pushback as it moves ahead in the approval process to the Natural Resources Board and the state Legislature.
-
HSHS limits hospital visitations in Green Bay, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls as COVID cases rise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM
As a COVID-19 surge continues to overwhelm hospital staffs, facilities are limiting patients to one visitor in some units.
-
Prevea Health plans ambulatory surgery center in Green Bay, aims to lower costs with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Prevea announced the construction of the Ambulatory Surgery Center in response to an increasing number of surgeries that do not need a hospital bed
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.