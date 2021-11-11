Human Remains Located at Fort McCoy Identified

Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains located on Fort McCoy as Christopher Doeslaere, 45 years old, formerly of Tomah. The cause of death was undetermined due to advanced decomposition.

On November 6, 2021 Monroe County Communications Center received a call from a hunter who located human remains on a remote area of the base outside of the gated or controlled access areas. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and collaborated with Fort McCoy Police, Army Criminal Investigation Command and FBI Milwaukee Division, who was the lead investigative agency, on the case. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

On September 10, 2021 Doeslaere was involved in a vehicle pursuit with the Sparta Police Department. Sparta Police terminated the pursuit due to Doeslaere’s reckless operation of a motorcycle on the west side of the city. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated a passerby reported a motorcycle abandoned along STH 16 near Hayride Avenue, between Sparta and Tomah on Fort McCoy, approximately 10 miles east from where Sparta Police terminated the pursuit. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel determined this motorcycle was the same motorcycle from the pursuit in Sparta. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel searched for the motorcycle driver, believed to be Doeslaere, but were unsuccessful in locating him at that time.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.