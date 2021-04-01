Human Remains Found In Jackson County More Than 42 Years Ago Identified

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the human remains found in a remote wooded area of Knapp Township 42 years ago have finally been identified. Members of a logging crew made the discovery August 15th, 1978. With the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the D-N-A Doe Project, the remains have been identified as Dennis McConn, who was 29 years old when he went missing from Kenosha in 1977. Authorities think the decomposed remains had been located in the area for several months before they were found. Forensic investigators believe McConn was the victim of a homicide.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.