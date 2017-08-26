Huge Sioux City plant slaughters first hogs as opening nears
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — After nearly two years of construction, the first hogs have been slaughtered at a giant Sioux City pork plant that is eventually expected to employ 2,000 people and process 21,000 hogs a day.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- BREAKING: Crews battle fire at Merrill sports bar5 hours ago
- Huge Sioux City plant slaughters first hogs as opening nears6 hours ago
- Area High School Sports for Monday 8/28/176 hours ago
- Minnesota mansion available for rent for the Super bowl7 hours ago
- Some residents concerned about Madison’s use of pesticides7 hours ago
- Police: Robber with shotgun holds up Saratoga Mini Mart Friday night9 hours ago
- Southern Door Comeback Falls Short In 17-14 Loss9 hours ago
- Austin, Margaret Ann, age 72 of Westfield10 hours ago
- High School Football from Friday 8/25/1710 hours ago
- NHC: Hurricane Harvey has landed10 hours ago
- Boutique, Ulta Beauty highlight central Wisconsin business news10 hours ago
- Tyler D. Whitmire11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.