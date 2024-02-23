Huge Fire in Tomah on Superior Ave.

On 2/23/2024 at 05:17pm, the Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Superior Ave. for the report of a structure fire.

First arriving personnel reported heavy fire and smoke showing from the North side of 1102 Superior Avenue, growing quickly. There were reports that an explosion took place. Due to the initial report, along with the building type and construction, auto aid was provided from Fort McCoy Fire Department, and mutual aid was requested from Oakdale Fire Department and the Town of Lincoln Fire Department for an engine and manpower. Shortly later, Fire Chief Adler pulled a MABAS box alarm to the 3rd level requesting more resources.

The Tomah Police Department was first on scene to help clear the affected apartments, ensuring everyone was out.

Suppression efforts took nearly nine hours to contain the fire due to the nature of the buildings and their contents. The fire spread into the adjacent 1104 Superior Avenue building. There was significant fire and water damage that occurred, affecting at least four of the buildings. Overhaul continued throughout the early morning hours. Crews were on the scene for twelve hours. There were 88 fire personnel on scene during the this incident.

2 firefighters reported minor injuries during the this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tomah Fire Department and Tomah PD.

Assisting at the scene was: Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Volk Field Fire Department, Elroy Fire Department, Town of Lincoln Fire Department, West Salem Fire Department, Norwalk Fire Department, Cutler Fire Department, Hixton Fire Department, Mauston Fire Department, New Lisbon Fire Department, Black River Falls Fire, Tri-state Ambulance, Wilton Albulance, Reedsburg Ambulance, Tomah Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County 911 Communication Center, WE Energies, Alliant Energy, American Red Cross, and the City of Tomah Public Works Department. The Black River Falls Fire Department provided a change of quarters covering the city while we battled the fire.

A huge shout out to all of those who helped out and provided food and drinks to the firefighters, it was greatly appreciated.

Source: WRJC.com







