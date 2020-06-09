HUD KICKS OFF NATIONAL HEALTHY HOMES MONTH
As families continue largely to shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the observance of June as National Healthy Homes Month is timely. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes (OLHCHH), June is designated as National Healthy Homes Month to educate families about potential health hazards in a home, and empower them to create the healthiest environment possible for their families.
To highlight the theme of the month, HUD Secretary Ben Carson is releasing a podcast series outlining the “8 Principles of A Healthy Home.” The series includes helpful information for families and individuals about home health hazards such as lead, mold, and carbon monoxide from subject matter experts across the Department. The podcast is available to stream on HUD’s website.
“As a former physician, I understand the important nexus between health and housing because I have seen it firsthand,” said Secretary Carson. “At HUD, one of our top priorities is to put that understanding into action and continue to educate families about ways they can keep their homes healthy. National Healthy Homes Month is an important part of that effort.”
“We at HUD understand the importance of the intersection between health and housing and are deeply committed to protecting families and children across the State of Wisconsin so they can attain their full potential,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.
This year’s theme, Healthy Housing for All, is based on the accessibility of healthy homes–the reality that most steps to ensuring a home healthy are low cost and easy to do. Health in housing is important for homes in rural and urban areas, and across widely differing economic groups and housing types, no matter their location.
HUD, along with its partners, works to raise awareness among the general public about a variety of potential health hazards in homes, provide effective healthy homes educational tools, and encourage preventive actions.
In addition to the podcast, a series of webinars will be held by HUD’s Office of Healthy Homes throughout the month. These webinars are designed to help educators and other stakeholders to stay abreast of healthy homes guidelines and emerging issues. In addition, a digital toolkit is available online to help stakeholders understand the importance of healthy homes as it relates to overall health. While the pandemic is still impacting communities, the digital toolkit provides guidance on conducting education virtually.
