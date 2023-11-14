Huber, Lawrence Urban Age 104 of Adams County

Lawrence Urban Huber

By any measure, Laurence Urban Huber was blessed to live a long and fruitful life. On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, with family by his side, he answered the call of his Lord and Savior to joyfully pass through the heavenly gates. At the time of his passing, Urban was 104 years of age. With some assistance, he lived at home until moving to an assisted living facility for the last few weeks of his life.

The youngest child of Leonard, and Anastacia (Jarosh) Huber, he was born on May 10, 1919 in Carstairs, Alberta where his parents were homesteading on the Canadian prairie. While he was still very young, the family returned to their Wisconsin homestead in the Town of Jackson in Adams County. Urban would actively dairy and crop farm the property until moving to his Crooked Lake home in 1987.

Urban graduated from Portage High School in 1937. On June 24, 1944 he married Mary Anita Bonnett in Adams, Wisconsin. Together they were blessed with four children. After 41 years together, Anita preceded Urban in death on February 19, 1986. One evening, Urban was invited to attend a dance where he was introduced to Eileen Straka. They were married in Plain, Wisconsin on June 12, 1987 and enjoyed 26 years together. Eileen passed away on November 9, 2013.

If asked, Urban would have humbly described himself as a simple farmer, but, of course, there was so much more. His community service included many years serving on the local board of education, supervisor for the Town of Jackson, and on the Adams County Board of Supervisors. He served on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Milk Producers, Kilbourn Cooperative, Alto Dairy, and CESA 5.

Urban’s golf game was defined by safe strokes always placed in the center of the fairway. For 30 years he enjoyed wintering in Bradenton, Florida, walking the beaches in search of seashells. He was expert at cracking hickory nuts. Urban’s garden produced the best tomatoes to be shared with others. He kept close track on potato harvests and was there to glean pickup truck loads for donation to local food pantries. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, bowling, and playing cards.

Urban will be remembered as a gentle man, a devoted husband, and a loving and caring father. Countless times he showed a willingness to help others. He was a deeply devoted Christian with an unwavering faith. Even until his last days, Urban had a smile, a sense of humor, and time to enjoy a scoop of ice cream.

Surviving Urban are his four children: Gary (Sharon) Huber, Carol Ann (Harvey “Bud”) Alford, Susan (Keith) Wohlfert, and Rose Mary Huber Pauls. He had nine grandchildren: Tony (Rebecca) Huber, Greg (Lisabeth) Huber, Christina (Ryan) Ballweg, Jaclyn (Andy) Carter, Michelle (Mike) Schlachter, Jennilee Podoll (Keith Hickey), Jennifer (Todd) Pulvermacher, Amanda (Brandon) Bledsoe, and Danny (Jessica) Wohlfert.

Urban had 13 great grandchildren, and six great, great grandchildren. Very much part of his life was his adopted multi-generational extended Straka family from his second marriage. Their continued love and support was boundless. He also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, and wonderful Crooked Lake neighbors. Both Urban and his family were grateful for having Bonnie Stratton in his life to gently assist during his last months living at home.

In addition to his wife Anita and his wife Eileen, Urban is preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold (Linda) Huber, brother Stanley (Ethel) Huber, and his sister Vivian (Arthur) Staufenbeil. Also preceding him in death is his son-in-law, Dennis Pauls, and his in-laws, William and Anna Bonnett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Parish in Westfield. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service, beginning at 9:00 a.m. A Rosary Service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Father Savio Yerasani will officiate; burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Brooks. In Urban’s memory, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Assisting the family is Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory in Friendship. www.roseberrys.com The Huber family extends appreciation to the wonderful staff at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells and the staff of ProMedica Heartland Hospice.

