HSHS hospitals restrict visitors to limit COVID-19 spread
Visitors will not be allowed at in-patient units at St. Vincent, St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s in Green Bay; St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'Our economy is going to tank,' Evers warns as coronavirus surge in Wisconsin shows no...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 9:16 PM
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wisconsin have climbed faster and higher than ever with no sign of slowing down.
Stronger than usual turnout as early in-person voting starts across Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Early in-person voting started across the state Tuesday morning, with many clerks saying they're busier than usual.
Bice: The billionaires club: Diane Hendricks and Uihleins give $70 million to Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2020 at 7:58 PM
Beloit billionaire Diane Hendricks greeted the president aboard Air Force One when he came to Janesville on Saturday. This wasn't a coincidence.
Green Bay teen bound over for trial in Aug. 31 shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2020 at 7:23 PM
Demarvis D. Johnson, 17, faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide related to the shooting in front of a home near Cora Street and Oakland Avenue.
Juneau County Eclipses 200 Active Cases During Tuesdays County Health Dept. Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM
Country USA, Rock USA promoter to declare bankruptcy to refund ticketholders after events...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on October 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM
County USA and Rock USA promoter Hypervibe said Monday it thinks the best method to refund ticketholders of the Oshkosh even is through bankruptcy.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2,900 people in Wisconsin's prisons. Should certain...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM
The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin's prisons hit 2,967 as of Tuesday morning, as reform advocates called for early release of inmates.
Wisconsin Judge Reimposes Governor’s Order Limiting Attendance
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM
