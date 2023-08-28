HSHS and Prevea hospital systems experiencing phone, internet, and clinic application outages
All hospitals and clinics in the two health systems are affected.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Joe the Plumber,' Republican activist Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, dies in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM
'Joe the Plumber,' who rose to fame during the 2008 presidential campaign after he confronted Barack Obama, died Sunday in Wisconsin.
-
HSHS and Prevea hospital systems experiencing phone, internet, and clinic application...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM
All hospitals and clinics in the two health systems are affected.
-
Jill Biden will visit Wisconsin to highlight cancer screenings, attend fundraiser with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM
Her visit follows Joe Biden's own trip to Wisconsin and the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, highlighting Wisconsin's key role in 2024.
-
Prep Football Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM
-
Stone, Betty M. Age 78 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM
-
UW-Oshkosh sent these recent grads their diplomas. Then it surprised them with a bill for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Months after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, seven graduates received letters asking for nearly $8,000 more in payment.
-
Bice: Tammy Baldwin said to 'stay home' in 2020. She'd just taken a personal trip with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Baldwin's office recently reimbursed the federal government for the 2020 trip after being asked about it by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
-
Johnson says Wisconsin fake electors should not face charges for 'political activity'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defended the actions of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who submitted paperwork claiming to be electors for Donald Trump in 2020.
-
Oconto Falls woman convicted in 2021 shooting of police officer; next is to determine if...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM
A woman entered no-contest pleas in the shooting of an Oconto Falls officer, but hopes a jury will find her not liable due to her mental condition.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.