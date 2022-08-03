HS Team Preview – Poynette Pumas

Poynette Pumas

2021 Record: 5-4 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Head Coach Greg Kallungi

Mike’s 2022 Projected record: 4-5 (2-4 South Central Conference)

Players to watch: QB/DB Brett Hackbart QB/DE Hunter Borgan

Quick Preview: Poynette will have to replace outstanding offensive performer Jimmy Heath from a season ago. Heath ran for over 1,100 yards and also led the team in passing yards. Brett Hackbart and Hunter Borgan both got playing time at quarterback a season ago and will look to lead this years team. Poynette reached the post season last year but I do not see them having a repeat performance.

Game to watch: Week 4 September 9th at Wautoma 7pm

I have Wautoma and Poynette finishing in the middle of the conference the winner of this game could sneak into the post season.

Poynette games on WRJC radio: Friday September 23rd Poynette at Mauston 7pm

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.