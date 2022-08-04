HS Football Team Preview – Westfield Pioneers   

Westfield Pioneers (South Central Conference)

2021 Record: 3-6 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Head Coach Kirk Kangas

Mike’s 2022 Projected record: 4-5 (1-5 South Central Conference)

Players to watch: QB/DB Kashton Kangas WR/LB Ty Monfries WR/LB Troy Swan

Quick Preview: There is some optimism for Pioneer fans this season as they welcome back QB and playmaker Kashton Kangas who threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago while also rushing for 442 yards and 6 touchdowns. His favorite target Ty Monfries (28-288-6tds) is also back. If they can find a couple more playmakers they could surprise. The Defense will try to improve but Troy Swan (4.5sacks) and Holden Hockerman (2.5sacks) return to try and anchor it. Westfield may have the lightest non-conference schedule in the conference but I have them with just 1 conference victory but games aren’t played on paper.

Game to watch: Week 3 Friday September 2nd Home vs Mauston

I have Westfield winning its 1st two games of the season can that momentum lead to an upset victory against Mauston to open up their conference slate find out the Friday of Labor Day weekend!

Westfield games on WRJC radio: Friday September 2nd Mauston at Westfield 7pm –SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: The Mauston Golden Eagles (south Central Conference)

