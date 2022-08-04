HS Football Team Preview – Wautoma Hornets
Wautoma Hornets (South Central Conference)
2021 Record: 2-8 (2-5 South Central Conference)
Head Coach Andy Krueger
Mike’s 2022 Projected record: 3-6 (3-3 South Central Conference)
Players to watch: QB/DB Brett Salm WR/DB Christian Weiss OL/DL Michael Roeske
Quick Preview: Wautoma struggled last year finishing with just 2 wins on the season. It looks to be another rebuild year for the Hornets but they do return their top receiver in 6’2 Christian Weiss (16-245-4tds). Brett Salm may seem some time at QB he is their leading returning rusher mounting 129 yards on just 13 carries last season. Michael Roeske is a 6’7 in Sophomore who will give them some size on the interior fronts. I have Wautoma going 3-3 in conference action which puts them on the bubble for the post season.
Game to watch: Week 4 September 9th Home vs Poynette 7pm
It’s only week 4 but this might be a playoff elimination game between two teams I think will be in the middle of the South Central Conference.
Wautoma games on WRJC radio: Friday October 7th Wautoma at Mauston 7pm –SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
Source: WRJC.com
