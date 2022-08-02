HS Football Preview – Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (South Central Conference)
2021 Record 12-1 (7-0 South Central Conference)
Head Coach Michael Janke (2nd Year 12-1)
Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 7-2 (6-0 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/DB Braden Buss K Mikolaj Amaya OL/DL Dylan Warren OL/DL Lennon Stroede OL/DL Hunter Isaacson OL/DL Wesley Backhaus RB/LB Patrick Metz RB/DB Lewis Waterman
Team preview: The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs are coming off a banner year in which they finished 12-1 won an outright SCC title and made it to level 3 of the post seasons before injuries and a strong Freedom team ended their season. The Dell’s lost a lot of skill players such as RB Matt Getjen who ran for over 1,600 yards a season ago but they welcome back QB Braden Buss and a lot of size on the offensive line. The Dells also are without both of their leading receivers from a year ago. Buss threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago and may be the most dynamic quarterback in the conference this year. Lewis Waterman who ran for nearly 400 yards and 5 touchdowns a season ago will look to fill the hole left by Getjen. Patrick Metz caught 15 passes a season ago for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns will also get some carries out of the backfield. Whoever runs the ball they have a huge offensive line to run behind. Defensively the Dell’s returns its top four sackers from a season ago, including Hunter Isaacson and Lennon Stroede who combined for 12 sacks last season. The Dells also has a weapon in Kick Mikolaj Amaya who seems like he has been kicking for over a decade for the Chiefs. I have the Dell’s repeating as SCC Champions behind their huge offensive line and Buss running the show behind center. The Dell’s looks to be the biggest team in the conference and that will in my opinion be the difference.
Key to Success: Replacing Skill positions! The Dell’s will have plenty of size but can they find ball carriers and catchers. In limited chance Waterman and Metz made the most out of their touches a season ago and will look to carry the load in the running game this season. Deagen Jensen might be the best passing target this year for Buss. Also look for Buss to get his number called a lot in the Dells running attack.
Game to watch:
Week 5 Friday September 16th Wisconsin Dells at Mauston
Last year’s game was a back n forth instant classic this years game could be equally as good as the two rivals square off again. This game once again might determine the SCC Football Champion.
Wisconsin Dells Games on WRJC Radio:
Friday September 16th Wisconsin Dells at Mauston 7pm (SmashCountry 92.9FM WRJC.com
Next Preview: MPGL Co-Op & Poynette
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
