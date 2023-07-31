HS Football Preview –Reedsburg Beavers 2023
Reedsburg Beavers
2022 Record: 7-3 (5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference)
Head Coach: Calvin Zenz 3rd Year (9-10 Record)
Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 2-7 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference)
Players to Watch: RB/DB Drew Puerifoy QB/DB Hunter Abbott WR/DB Danny Pickel OL/DL Jesus Gonzalez WR/DB Mark Othmer
Team Preview: The first year in the Mississippi Valley Conference was a good one for the Beavers as they went on to win their first 3 games and finished with a 5-2 Conference record good for 2nd place. Injuries caught up to the Beavers late in the year and led to an early playoff exit. Reedsburg lost a lot due to graduation and must find new bodies to replace last year’s production. Hunter Abbott may get the nod at quarterback but did not throw a varsity pass a year ago. Danny Pickel had some pick plays in the passing game last year and may be the top target for the Beavers this year. Drew Puerifoy is the returning leading rusher for Reedsburg running for 163 yards and a touchdown a season ago. Jesus Gonzalez is back to anchor Reedsburg in the trenches. Gonzalez had 67tackles and 3 sacks last year. Reedsburg has to replace a lot of production on both sides of the ball; I have them taking a sharp turn down this year but never count out a relatively strong football team like Reedsburg.
Key to Success: Can a new quarterback get some playmaking receivers the ball? Whoever get the nod at quarterback as some good receivers to throw to in Danny Pickel and 6’3 Mark Othmer. Big play receivers could take the pressure off of an inexperienced running back position allowing them to grow throughout the year. The defense might have to keep Reedsburg in games early in the season as the new players on offense develop.
Game to watch: Week 7 September 29th at Baraboo 7pm
It’s one of the oldest rivalries in the state and could determine a playoff fate late in the season. If you’re a fan of a Reedsburg or Baraboo you won’t want to miss it.
Reedsburg games on WRJC Radio: No Games Currently Scheduled
Next Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston (8-man Football)
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Evers condemns Nazis who marred Watertown Pride event
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers is condemning a Nazi group’s appearance at a Pride event over the weekend. The governor on Monday released a statement condemning Nazis who showed up at the annual “Pride in the Park” event in Watertown on […]
-
4 people who died in two
crashes Saturday at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh have been identified
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM
Two died after a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago and two more died when a helicopter and gyrocopter collided in mid-air.
-
Authorities identify Bonduel man killed in motorcycle crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2023 at 8:07 PM
The motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in the Town of Gillett.
-
Judge dismisses lawsuit against elections commission over military absentee ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Criminal charges still stand against Kimberly Zapata, the ex-Milwaukee elections officials accused of requesting military ballots using fake names.
-
UTV rollover crash kills one, injures another in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM
The driver was killed at the scene after an UTV overturned in a ditch while a passenger was ejected.
-
HS Football Preview –Reedsburg Beavers 2023
by WRJC WebMaster on July 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM
-
USDA natural disaster declaration for Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM
Three additional counties in Wisconsin have been declared natural disaster areas due to drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought, according to […]
-
Pollex, Eric John Age 50 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM
-
Wildfire smoke expected to stay high in the sky this week -- but keep an eye on the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 31, 2023 at 2:46 PM
Some people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution might feel effects from wildfire smoke late Monday through Wednesday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.