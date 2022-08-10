HS Football Preview – Bangor Cardinals

Bangor Cardinals

2021 Record: 8-3 (5-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Todd Grant (2nd Year 8-3)

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 8-1(5-1 Scenic Bluffs -2nd Place)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Nolan Michek K Sam Crenshaw RB/LB Tanner Jones RB/LB Chase Horstman TE/LB Dustin McDonald

Team preview: The Bangor Cardinals are still going to be the Bangor Cardinals. The perennial power of the Scenic Bluffs welcomes back a slew of talented players that will allow them to compete for yet another SBC Championship. The Cardinals are not quite as big as in years past but they bring back a pair of running backs who will be tough to stop. Tanner Jones (112-786 11tds) battled injuries a season ago but now healthy he will look to dominate the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Samuel Cropp (44-206 1td) should get more opportunities to carry the ball this season and his speed will give the Cardinals a thunder and lightning attack with Cropp and Jones. QB Ashton Michek is gone and his brother Nolan will try to fill that role he will have a TE Dustin McDonald (6-169 4tds) back to throw to this season. Clayton Lyga, Tanner Jones, and Jonah Larson are all back on the defensive side of the ball. They will look to be a very stingy defense once again for the Cardinals. Bangor also has a weapon a lot of teams don’t have in PK Sam Crenshaw who connected on 34-36 extra points and also knocked through one field goal last season. Bangor might be in a bit of a decline but it’s an incredibly slow decline. I see Bangor finishing 2nd place in the conference with a chance to make another deep post season run.

Key to Success: Blocking for the backs. Bangor is much smaller on the frontline then in years past. They do bring back experienced players on the line however with the likes of Jonah Larson, Caleb Hemmersbach, and Garrett Brennan. If they can push the defense back enough Jones and Cropp should be able to run wild within the conference.

Game to watch: Week 6 September 23rd at Cashton 7pm

As much as I would like to say the non-conference game at Turtle Lake the clear game of the (regular season) year is the matchup with Cashton on September 23rd in Week 6. The two teams met up twice last season with Bangor winning the regular season matchup to claim a share of the conference championship but Cashton winning the Level 2 playoff game to earn their way to an eventual state-semifinal appearance. Maybe we will have a 2nd matchup once again between these two rivals once again.

Bangor Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 6 September 23rd at Cashton 7pm –Now92.1FM WRJC.com

Week 9 October 14th Home vs New Lisbon 7pm – Now92.1FM WRJC.com

