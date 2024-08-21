HS Football Preview –2024 Royall Panthers

Royall Panthers

2023 Record: 5-5 (2-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Josh Board (1st Year 0-0 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Carter Uppena RB/LB Jackson Bender TE/LB Garrett Dragan OL/DL Sampson Degner OL/DL Dylan Velazquez OL/DL Karter Olson

Team Preview: The Royall Panthers will be under the direction of new head coach Josh Board who takes over for Kole Huth. Huth is still on the staff but was relegated to assistant duties after taking an administrative position with Royall. Board has some talent to work with including prolific rusher Jackson Bender. Bender ran for nearly 1300 yards and 15touchdowns last year. Royall will have to find complimentary backs after graduating Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat. Carter Uppena will be a 3rd year starting quarterback for Royall although the numbers have not been spectacular he is a steady hand with a lot of experience at the QB position. The interior line will also be a strong suit for Royall as Karter Olson, Dylan Velazquez, and Sampson Degner all return. Garrett Dragan is coming off an ACL injury and if healthy could help Royall either on the line, at tight end, or in the backfield. Karter Olson led the defense in tackles (106) and Interception (2) last season will lead the defense. Royall has a nice blend of young and old player and has a chance to have a strong season if they stay healthy.

Key to Success: The Defensive backfield. Royall’s one weakness is they lack a lot of team speed and experience at the receiver and defensive back positions. Royall got burned defending the pass last season and could be a weak spot again this year. If they can solidfy the defensive backfield they have a chance to be a lot better than last season.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 4th home vs Ithaca 7pm

Royall and Ithaca have played each other a lot in the big 3 sports and have formed a nice little rivalry. Former head coach and current assistant coach Kole Huth is an Ithaca native adding some more intrigue to this matchup. I also believe this game could be between to upper echelon conference teams.

Royall Panther Games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 Friday September 6th New Lisbon at Royall Week 5 Friday September 20th Royall at Hillsboro Week 6 Friday September 27th Bangor at Royall Week 9 Friday October 18th Royall at Cashton (All 7pm)

Next Preview: Hillsboro Tigers

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

