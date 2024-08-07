HS Football Preview –2024 Ripon Tigers
Ripon Tigers
2023 Record: 0-9 (0-7 East Central Conference)
Head Coach: Andrew Selgrad
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 4-5 (2-5 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/LB Parker Webb RB/DB Parker Stellmacher RB/LB Jordan Perkins WR/DB Declan Dudzinski
Team Preview: Everything that could go wrong did go wrong a season ago for the Ripon Tigers. They had a coaching change a week into practices and everything went down from there. There is plenty of optimism for this team however as they turn to State Championship head coach Andrew Selgrad. Selgrad comes over from Columbus where he led the Cardinals to a State Championship. Most of last year’s team returns as well led by quarterback Parker Webb who threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns last year. Webb will have his favorite target Declan Dudzinski (11-239 2tds) to throw to. The running game was a struggle for the Tigers last year but they welcome back its top two runners Parker Stellmacher and Jordan Perkins from last season.
Key to Success: Adjusting to Selgrad. Selgrad has a great pedigree coming in. It will take some time for the team to learn Selgrads system and adjusting to his coaching style but this team has a chance to succeed sooner than later with him at the helm.
Game to watch: Week 3 Friday September 6th home vs Adams-Friendship 7pm
South Central newcomer Ripon vs last year’s South Central Conference champion Green Devils will be an interesting matchup and I see Ripon pulling off an upset.
Ripon Tiger games on WRJC Radio: Week 7 Friday October 4th home vs Mauston 7pm
Next Preview: Waupun & Wautoma
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
