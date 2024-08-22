HS Football Preview –2024 Hillsboro Tigers
Hillsboro Tigers
2023 Record: 4-6 (3-3 Ridge & Valley 11 Man Football Conference)
Head Coach: Eric Auel
Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/DB Miles Ravenscroft RB/DB Isaac Thyne TE/LB Joseph Cairns WR/DB Jaden Burnette RB/LB Caden Clark OL/LB Ryan McCoic
Team Preview: Hillsboro has to replace its all everything running back linebacker Isaiah Stokes which won’t be easy but things are still looking up for the Tigers under veteran head coach Eric Auel. Miles Ravenscroft will lead the team at the quarterback position and will be one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the conference. 6’3 Joseph Cairns (8-141 3tds) will be a big target to throw to at the tight end position. Isaac Thyne (47-177 1td) and Caden Clark are expected to get a bulk of the carries out of the backfield. Clark had a great freshman year defensively for the Tigers notching 65 tackles and 1sack. Carins and Ryan McCoic each had a pair of sacks last season for Hillsboro. Replacing Stokes won’t be easy but I believe Hillsboro will be a playoff team for the 2nd straight year as they head back to the Scenic Bluffs Conference renewing a lot of great rivalries.
Key to Success: Spreading things out. Hillsboro will not replace Isaiah Stokes with one player it will take a team effort on both sides of the ball. Expect Miles Ravenscroft to carry the ball himself a lot this season but they’ll need Thyne and Clark to run the ball hard as well. Expect Clark to lead the defense this season as only a sophomore but they’ll need others to step up as well.
Game to watch: Week 1 Friday August 23rd home at Boscobel 7pm
These two teams have been conference rivals the past few seasons in the now defunct Ridge & Valley 11 man football conference. Hillsboro has been one of the few teams Boscobel has been able to defeat. Boscobel has just 27 wins in its last 27 seasons. Hillsboro will try to start their season on the right foot and get a victory over their former conference rivals.
Hillsboro Tigers Games on WRJC Radio: Week 1 Friday August 23rd Hillsboro at Boscobel Week 5 Friday September 20th Royall at Hillsboro Week 8 Friday October 11th Cashton at Hillsboro 7pm NOW92.1FM WRJC.com
Next Preview: Let the season begin
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM
