HS Football Preview –2024 Brookwood Falcons

Brookwood Falcons

2023 Record: 2-7 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference Conference)

Head Coach: Jeremy Mack

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 2-7 (1-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Brennan Mack QB/WR/DB Braeden Pasch RB/LB Marshall Doll FB/LB Jackson Cunitz WR/LB Carter Arbuckle WR/LB Hunter Zimmerman

Team Preview: Brookwood has struggled the last few seasons but brings back some solid talent that could help them improve. Mashall Doll, Jackson Cunitz, and Eli John should all see carries in the backfield and should have a chance to be very successful if they can get some good blocking. Brennan Mack and Braden Pasch will battle it out for the quarterback position whoever is not lining up at quarterback should still see plenty of time on offense either running or catching the football. Carter Arbuckle and Hunter Zimmerman are good receivers who should help out the falcons. I still see the Falcons struggling to take off this year but if the right players step up they could prove me wrong.

Key to Success: Blocking! I think Brookwood has the skill players to be competitive. Will they have blocking though is the question. If Brookwood can create room for Doll & John who have a lot of speed and Cunitz who has a lot of power Brookwood might improve on a 2-7 mark.

Game to watch: Week 1 Friday August 23rd home vs Cochrane-Fountain City 7pm

The game itself might not be much of one C-FC was a very strong team a year ago but Brookwood is finally back at home after playing most of last year on the road due to field renovations. It’s a brand new field long overdue for the Falcons to play on and the kids should be excited to get out there.

Cashton Games on WRJC Radio: none at this time

Next Preview: Mauston Golden Eagles

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.