HS Football Preview –2024 Bangor Cardinals

Bangor Cardinals

2023 Record: 11-2 (5-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Todd Grant (4th Year 30-7 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 8-1 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Bryce Peterson RB/LB Gabriel Cropp QB/DB Hayden Massman TE/DB Landon Phillips RB/LB Eli Tucker

Team Preview: Every year on paper Bangor seems to take a step down but on the field they continue to play at a high level. Bangor loses a ton from last year including a pair of 1,000 yard running backs in Chase Horstman and Samuel Cropp. They also must replace QB Nolan Michek and a host of linemen. Bangor will try to reload and not rebuild once again. Hayden Massman is expected to take over at quarterback and is an athletic kid. Likely we will see a lot of Gabriel Cropp (21-90 2tds) Bryce Peterson (29-209 2tds) and Eli Tucker running the football. They are all 3 athletic kids with lots of potential who just not have got a chance yet in the program. TE Landon Phillips is back he led the team in receiving last year (12-234 4tds) Tucker and Gabriel Cropp will help lead the defense. Tucker had 97 tackles last year while Cropp had 76. They also lose the big leg of Sam Crenshaw do to graduation. Despite the losses I still see Bangor having a good season and winning the Scenic Bluffs Conference but the conference is much more wide open this year than in years past.

Key to Success: Winning the trenches. Sure Bangor has to replace a lot of skill players but they also have to replace a lot of players that man the front line. Jacob Warsing and Willie Reed will have to step up their roles in the trenches to help Bangor succeed this season.

Game to watch: Week 4 Friday September 13th at Ithaca

I see Ithaca and Bangor possibly being the best two teams in the Scenic Bluffs Conference this year so although an earlier season game this one might be for the conference. Bangor blew out Ithaca in a crossover game last season.

Bangor Cardinal Games on WRJC Radio: Week 6 Friday September 27th Bangor at Royall 92.1FM

Next Preview: Ithaca Bulldogs

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.