HS Football Preview –2023 Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves

Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves

2022 Record: 2-6 (1-4 Ridge & Valley 8-Man West)

Head Coach: Jake McGlynn (2nd Year 2-6 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 3-5 (1-4 Ridge & Valley 8-Man West)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Danny Roehling RB/DB Corbin Champlain OL/DL Logan Pederson RB/LB Brock Sprotte WR/DB Caden Muntinga

Team Preview: After years of struggling (some years struggling just to gather a team) the Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves are starting to get better. After a winless campaign in 2021 the Silver Wolves won a pair of games last year and had a good showing at the Junior High level. Danny Roehling has speed to burn on both sides of the ball for the Silver Wolves. Roehling ran for 854 yards and threw for 130 yards accounting for 11 total touchdowns a season ago. Brock Sprotte ran for over 300 yards last year for WC-W scoring 4touchdowns and Corbin Champlain is also back he scored 3 touchdowns last year. Caden Muntinga caught 4 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown last year is also back to give Roehling a receiving target. Muntinga led the team in tackles last year with 52. WC-W lost a lot of their linemen but the do return a big body in Logan Pederson.

Key to Success: Keeping Roehling healthy. Danny Roehling is arguably the best athlete on the team but had injury problems towards the end of last year. Roehling is a scoring threat every time he has the ball in his hands. New lineman will have to path the way to give him and his running backs running lanes to get through.

Game to watch: Week 2 Saturday August 26th at Menomonie Indian

Saturday day High School Football is seriously underrated especially as we get later into the Fall season. Wonewoc-Center/Weston opens up their season with a road trip to Keshena, WI (a little north west of Green Bay) to take on Menomonie Indian. Take the road trip and check out 8-man football it will be worth your time. It’s week 2 of the prep season but the opening week for 8-man football.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston games on WRJC Radio: Week 6 Saturday September 23rd Belmont at Wonewoc-Center/Weston 1pm (NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Hillsboro Tigers

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







