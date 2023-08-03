HS Football Preview – 2023 Westfield Pioneers
Westfield Pioneers
2022 Record: 5-5 (3-4 South Central Conference)
Head Coach: Kirk Kangas (5th Year 8-25 Record)
Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 3-6 (1-4 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: WR/LB Keegan Hockerman QB/DB Brayden Lentz WR/DB Sam Burruecos OL/DL Holden Hockerman RB/LB Ethan Stolpa
Team Preview: Westfield is coming off one of its better seasons in recent history that included a trip to the WIAA post season. They must replace QB Kash Kangas who had 25 touchdown passes and threw for nearly 2,000 yards a season ago. Brayden Lentz is a good athlete and will likely get the starting nod at quarterback. He has some good athletes to throw to in WR Sam Burruecos (34-557 6tds) Ervin Meiller (29-298 6tds) and Keegan Hockerman (14-171 1td). Ethan Stolpa is their leading returning rusher he gained 209yards on 50 carries and scored 1td last year. Gatlin Motimer is back on defense leading the team in tackles and sack a season ago. Westfield struggled as a team defensively giving up 35ppg a season ago and must improve to have a chance to contend in the South Central Conference. I do not see Westfield repeating as a playoff team this year. A struggling defense and new quarterback might be too much to overcome to get them a winning season.
Key to Success: Finding a way to play better defense. Westfield gave up at least 41 points to the top teams in the South Central Conference last year, without Kangas at quarterback Westfield will likely have trouble winning shootouts against even the lesser teams. The defense must find a way to improve. Gatlin Mortimer is a good start and there is a little bit of size for Westfield to work with up front.
Game to watch: Week 2 Friday August 25th at Necedah 7pm
If you like offense this might be the game to see. Westfield has a chance to start their season 2-0 for its 2nd straight year and will be making its first of 2 trips to Juneau County on back to back weeks. We will see if Westfield can once again outscore the Cardinals in Week 2 of the season.
Westfield Pioneer games on WRJC Radio:
Week 3 Thursday August 31st Westfield at Mauston 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)
Next Preview: Mauston Golden Eagles
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
