HS Football Preview – 2023 Wautoma Hornets  

Wautoma Hornets

2022 Record: 4-6 (3-3 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Andy Krueger 4th Year (9-17 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 3-6 (2-3 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: OL/DL Michael Roeske OL/DL Peter Idsvoog WR/DB Joe Asher TE/DE Landon Keller RB/LB Landon Kalata QB/DB Carson Armstrong RB/LB Hunter Helf

Team Preview: Wautoma might have the most coveted player in the Conference in 6’6 280lb Linemen Michael Roeske. Roeske has already picked up D1 Scholarship offers including one from the Badgers. Roeske helps create a big offensive line to work behind although running the ball did not come easy for the Hornets last year and they must replace their leading rusher. Carson Armstrong is back at quarterback this year. Armstrong threw for 24touchdowns last year but also tossed 12 interceptions. Armstrong lost his top two targets from a year ago due to graduation but returns Landon Keller who caught 12 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. Defensively Wautoma should be in decent shape returning its top 4 tacklers from a year ago and also sports a lot of size on their front line. Michael Roeske had 3.5sacks last year and Hunter Helf led the team with 4.5sacks. I have Wautoma finishing 3-6, they open up the season with three tough games but if they can overcome that they have a fighting chance at the post season.

Key to Success: Finding a running game. Wautoma had a solid passing game a season ago and has one of the best linemen in the conference to run behind but struggled to establish the run last year. Landon Kalata might get some carries in the backfield but it might be a running back by committee.

Game to watch: Week 6 Friday September Richland Center (Home) 7pm

I could take this time to complain about these crossover games that count towards the playoffs and some people count towards conference standings but I won’t at this time. A win over Richland Center which counts towards making the playoffs could help put the Hornets into the post season making this a key game.

Wautoma Games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 6th Mauston at Wautoma (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Poynette

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







