HS Football Preview – 2023 Royall Panthers        

Royall Panthers

2022 Record: 4-5 (2-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Kole Huth 4th Year (10-14 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 6-3 (3-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Colin McKittrick RB/LB Gunnar Wopat QB/DB Carter Uppena RB/DB Jackson Bender TE/DL Garrett Dragan OL/DL Tucker Wildes OL/DL Jacob Dragan

Team Preview: The Royall Panthers are looking to take off in their 4th Year of Coach Kole Huth’s Wing T offense. The Panthers might have a chance to do that with a loaded backfield. Returning is Seniors Gunnar Wopat (39-278 1TD) and Colin McKittrick (87-436 8tds) and junior running back Jackson Bender (128-862 6tds). They also have an experienced quarterback in Carter Uppena. Uppena threw for 543 yards as a sophomore last year but completed only 38% of his passes and threw 10interceptions. Uppena is hoping to be more consistent with a year of experience under his belt. Jacob Ciezyk and Garrett Dragan (6-128 1td) are two of Uppena’s top receiving targets. Royall returns most of its offensive line although they lost possibly their best linemen in Gabe Keenan due to graduation. Keenan again will be missed on the defensive end he was the leading tackler for the Panthers in 2022 but Royall returns its next 7 top tacklers from last year. The Dragan brothers along with Tucker Wildes and Karter Olson should give Royall a top front line on defense allowing for speedsters Wopat, McKittrick, and Bender to roam the field on defense. It won’t be easy but I see Royall garnering a spot back in the playoffs this season.

Key to Success: Staying healthy and focused. I think Royall is capable of winning at least 6 games this year however they will need to stay focused and have a little luck in the health department. A couple of losses and it may be easy for some of the talented basketball players and wrestlers to look ahead to the winter sports season but with focus and a little luck this Royall Football team is more than capable of a solid season as well.

Game to watch: Week 6 Thursday September 21st Highland at Royall 7pm

Have I mentioned how I hate these crossover games? It’s a non-conference game against Highland that will impact a possible playoff spot for the Panthers. I have Royall going 3-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference which means this crossover game might decide Royall’s playoff fate a win has Royall guarantying a playoff spot (if my prediction holds up) a loss has them most likely out (again only if my prediction is correct). This is a big game against a solid opponent in Highland on a special Thursday night game in Elroy.

Royall Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 2 Friday August 25th Hillsboro at Royall 7pm

Week 3 Thursday August 31st Bangor at Royall 7pm

Week 5 Friday September 15th Royall at New Lisbon 7pm

Week 7 Friday September 29th Royall vs Brookwood (at Royall) 7pm

(All on NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

