HS Football Preview – 2023 Poynette Pumas
Poynette Pumas
2022 Record: 2-7 (1-5 South Central Conference)
Head Coach: Greg Kallungi 9th Year (26-42 Record)
Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 1-7 (0-5 South Central Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/DB Ashton Meister RB/DB Avery O’Dea OL/DL Jackson Geitner RB/LB Carter Petersen
Team Preview: Poynette struggled last year going just 2-7. It might be tough sailing again in 2023 without leading rusher and part time quarterback Hunter Borgan. Ashton Meister got a lot of time at quarterback last year and will try to lead the team to victories. Meister threw for 415 yards last season. Avery O’Dea was the leading receiver last year with 151yards and is back to help Meister. Jackson Geitner had 2sacks last year and is back to help lead the defense. I believe it will be a struggle for Poynette this year but in High School Football you never quite know.
Key to Success: Meister being the master. Ashton Meister is one of the more experienced offensive players on the team and if he can play well he might give his team a chance to play well.
Game to watch: Week 7 Friday September 29th at Westfield 7pm
This could be a big game for both teams to stay out of the cellar in the South Central Conference.
Poynette Games on WRJC Radio: Week 6 Mauston at Poynette 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)
Next Preview: Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
