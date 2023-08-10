HS Football Preview – 2023 Onalaska Luther Knights
Onalaska Luther Knights
2022 Record: 7-4 (4-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Head Coach: Jeff Komay (2nd Year 7-4 Record)
Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 6-3 (4-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Players to Watch: QB/DB Jackson Kendall RB Eli Krause TE/DL Logan Bahr WR/DB Sinclair Byus RB/LB Jack Schmeling RB Landon Bryant
Team Preview: Onalaska Luther is a favorite to win the Scenic Bluffs Conference due to their junior quarterback Jackson Kendall. Kendall threw for nearly 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago and made some plays that made him look like a High School version of Patrick Mahomes. Kendall will have a big target to throw to in 6’7 Logan Bahr. Bahr caught 30 passes for 355yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Leading receiver Nathan Riley and Running Back Tanner Bass have both graduated as well as some of Luther’s top offensive linemen. Look for Eli Krause 70rushes 359yards and 2 touchdowns and Landon Bryant 45rushes 315yards and a 5 touchdowns to get a lot more carries this year. The defense lost a lot due to graduation but look for Jack Schmeling to be a standout on Luther’s defense. Jackson Kendall is a star in the making for Luther, if their inexperienced players step up in a big way around Kendall and Bahr they could contend for a Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship.
Key to Success: Defense! I think the Luther offense will be able to put up a lot of points but let’s see how the defense develops and that will truly show how good this Luther team can be.
Game to watch: Week 8 Friday October 6th at Bangor 7pm
I do not see Luther losing a conference game going into its week 8 game against Bangor. A win on the road against the Cardinals could set up a winner take all conference championship game vs Cashton to wrap up the regular season in Week 9.
Onalaska Luther Games on WRJC Radio: Week 9 Friday October 13th Cashton at Onalaska Luther 7pm (NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)
Next Preview: Bangor
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
Source: WRJC.com
HS Football Preview – 2023 Onalaska Luther Knights
