HS Football Preview – 2023 New Lisbon Rockets     

New Lisbon Rockets

2022 Record: 6-4 (3-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jerod Ulrich (1st Year 0-0 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 4-5 (2-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Brayen Morey RB/LB Jake Cox WR/DB Brett Flietner RB/DB Dylan O’Brien RB/LB Carson Welter OL/DL Dominic Quarne

Team Preview: For the first time in over 30 years Brad Bever will not be roaming the New Lisbon sidelines. Bever retired and longtime assistant coach and New Lisbon native Jardod Ulrich takes over the reins of the Rockets football team. New Lisbon lost a lot of talent from a year ago including the Shankle brothers and quarterback Ashton Pfaff but the cupboard is not bare for coach Ulrich. New Lisbon will return 2nd leading rusher Jake Cox (92-648 7tds) and powerful runner Carson Welter (11-151 3tds). Cox and Welter will be key pieces to build behind offensively. The Rockets O-Line is expected to be a solid group this year led by Dominic Quarne. The question for the Rockets is how will first year quarterback Brayden Morey do? If Morey can be solid behind center it might be the difference between a winning or losing season and a playoff spot for the Rockets. Welter led the team in tackles last year and is back and looking for an even bigger season defensively for the Rockets. Dylan O’Brien had 6 interceptions a season ago. I see the Rockets just out of the playoff picture this year but one more conference win then I have predicted should get New Lisbon back into the post season.

Key to Success: Brayen Morey developing at quarterback. The Rockets have powerful runners a relatively big offensive line and a solid defense that will put the pressure on Morey to keep this team moving the ball offensively. Ashton Pfaff was a 4 year starter for the Rockets its now Brayen’s time to shine and lead this Rocket football team.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 15th Royall at New Lisbon 7pm

I believe this will be a playoff deciding type game for both teams who I have square on the playoff bubble this year. A New Lisbon win and I see them making the playoffs, a Royall win and I see them making the playoffs. It’s a midseason matchup with potentially a lot on the line between two conference rivals.

New Lisbon Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 1 Friday August 18th Hillsboro at New Lisbon 7pm

Week 4 Friday September 8th New Lisbon vs Brookwood (At New Lisbon 7pm)

Week 5 Friday September 15th Royall at New Lisbon 7pm

Week 6 Friday September 22nd Necedah at New Lisbon 7pm

(On NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Let the season begin

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.